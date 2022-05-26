Delhi sports facilities timing extended amid anger over IAS officer's exclusive walk with dog
- The order came after a report claimed the athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap the training at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the usual time to facilitate an IAS officer to take his dog for a walk.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all sports facilities under his government to remain open for sportspersons till 10pm. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on its official Twitter handle that the decision will allow athletes and players to practice till night.
“There should be no inconvenience to athletes who wish to play till late night,” AAP tweeted.
The order came after a report by The Indian Express which claimed the athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap the training at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the usual time. The report, citing the athletes, suggested that the reason behind the forced wrap-up was Delhi's principal secretary (revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar's evening walk with his dog at the facility.
Khirwar, however, dismissed the claims as “absolutely incorrect”, Express reported.
Taking note of the report, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late night. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."
The report sparked outrage on social media.
Noted activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote, “Wow! Stadium is emptied, athletes told to leave, so that Delhi govt's Principal Secretary Revenue Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog! Certainly an appropriate Babu to serve the Aam Aadmi Party government.”
“Image [the] audacity & power these people have. Delhi government has now acted after many months and opened stadium till 10,” wrote a user after the AAP announcement.
