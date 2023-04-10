Chhattisgarh village tense a day after clash; Baghel calls for peace

The situation continues to be tense in Biranpur village of Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Sunday, a day after a clash between members of two communities left one dead and three policemen injured. So far, 12 people from both sides have been arrested in the case, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a statewide bandh on Monday even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the kin of the deceased blamed the police for the incident. (Representative Photo)

The violence in Biranpur, located around 60 km away from Bemetara town, allegedly erupted after a fight between schoolchildren. More than 700 police personnel have been deployed in the district to prevent any untoward incident, the official said, adding that all roads leading to the area have also been barricaded.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed for peace. “The incident is unfortunate and those who are guilty will be punished as per law,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid tight security, the last rites of Bhuvneshwar Sahu (24), were performed by his family members and villagers on Sunday.

“The final rites of the deceased man were performed peacefully.The law-and-order situation is still not normal in the village for the future. The administration and police officials will review the law-and-order situation following which further action plans to maintain peace in the village,” Bemetara collector PS Alma said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased Sahu demanded capital punishment for accused.

“The murderers of my son should be given death punishment,” said Ishwar Sahu, father of the deceased.

He added that the incident could have been averted had the police acted in time. “For a long time, they had been planning to target Hindus in the village.”