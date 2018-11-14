Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands renaming of Ayodhya ghat after Ramchandra Paramhans

Days after renaming of Faizabad district as Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded renaming of a ghat in Ayodhya after late Paramhans Ramchandra Das, who led the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya.

On the occasion of Deepotsav celebrations on November 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced renaming of Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

Das died on July 31, 2003 after which a ‘samadhi sthal’ was created on the banks of river Saryu.

The VHP has demanded that Das’s ‘samadhi sthal’, which is presently known as ‘Kutcha ghat’, be renamed as Paramhans Ramchandra ghat.

“We have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding renaming of Kutcha ghat (where the ‘samadhi’ is located) as ‘Paramhans Ramchandra ghat’,” VHP state spokesman Sharad Sharma said.

“People have welcomed renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya. Now, we want the government to name a ghat in Ayodhya after Das,” added Sharma.

A tussle for the control of ‘samadhi sthal’ is also going on in Ayodhya.

Paramhans Das was the head of Digambar akhara which is now being headed by Mahant Suresh Das.

Digambar akhara claims to be the custodian of the ‘samadhi sthal’ but one Narain Mishra is also staking his claim on the land.

On the 14th death anniversary of Paramhans Das in July this year, a heated exchange took place between Mahant Suresh Das and Narain Mishra at the ‘samadhi sthal’.

VHP has also demanded a complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya and proper arrangement for saints on the banks of river Saryu.

Raising the issue of anti-social elements allegedly taking drugs on the banks of Saryu, Sharma said: “Such people have become a nuisance for saints and devotees visiting ghats in Ayodhya. We have requested the state government and the local administration to keep a check on them.”

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 08:41 IST