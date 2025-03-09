1 dead as fresh wave of violence engulfs strife-torn Manipur

At least one person was killed and dozens injured after the resumption of inter-district movement of civilians and essentials triggered a fresh wave of violence in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday—officials aware of the matter said — rupturing the fragile peace maintained in the northeastern state fornearly four months. A vehicle was set afire during the latest wave of violence in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Saturday. (ANI)

According to officials, protesters in the Kuki-dominated district held demonstrations at different places and attempted to stop a state transport bus, which was travelling from Imphal to Senapati district as part of the administration’s efforts to ensure free movement of civilians across ethnic strongholds. The protesters set private vehicles ablaze, blocked highways, pelted stones and even fired at security personnel, prompting them to use force, they added.

“A huge mob started pelting stones towards the bus at Gamgiphai. The security forces used tear gas and minimum force to disperse the unruly mob. Further, roadblocks were put at various other places along the National Highway with huge numbers of protesters, including women and children trying to immobilise the movement of the bus... Amid the protest, there were incidents of firing from among the protesters towards the security forces, to which the security forces retaliated,” the Manipur Police said in a statement.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, received bullet wounds during the clash at Keithelmanbi, roughly37km from Imphal, and died of the injuries, police said.

“The government directed us to ensure the free movement is not blocked... Unfortunately, one Kuki individual, Lalgouthang Singsit died, and several others were injured in the clashes. We exercised minimum force as there were many civilians present. There is some tension in some areas but the situation, as of now, is under control,” a senior Manipur police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Thousands of protesters also blocked National Highway-2 (Dimapur-Imphal) from Gamgiphai to Keithelmanbi. Security forces were eventually able to disperse the agitators by using tear gas shells, mock bombs, and live rounds, people aware of the matter said. Officials said that at least 40 people sustained injuries in the violence, with at least 10 of them in critical condition. They added that 27 personnel were also injured and two of them were critical. “Due to heavy pelting of stones, use of catapults and random firing by armed miscreants from among the protestors, 27 security forces personnel suffered injury including 2 SF personnel who are critically injured...Two vehicles of the security forces were also burnt,” the police statement said.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence since May 2023, which has resulted in the death of close to 250 people and the displacement of thousands of others. The fallout of the long-running hostilities has meant that the Meiteis, who live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, who predominantly live in the hills, have withdrawn to their respective strongholds. The warring groups have set up road blockades on highways to restrict each other’s movement and also the movement of essential items into the other’s district.

Union home minister Amit Shah instructed security forces and the state administration last week to ensure free movement for people on all roads in the state from March 8, as part of efforts to start the travel of Kukis and Meiteis, in small numbers, into each other’s territory.

However, various Kuki groups have said they will continue to oppose “free movement” of Metis in tribal-dominated areas till their eight-point demands—particularly the call for “separate administration” in the form of a Union Territory—are met. Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a prominent tribal body, announced an indefinite shutdown in all hill districts after Saturday’s violence.

“The recent actions of the state government to send Meitei people into Kuki-Zo areas, despite ample warnings against such movements, have escalated tensions in the region… This alarming situation has led to the death of Mr. Lalgun Singsit. The KZC cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” it said in a statement.

Authorities in the embattled state had announced inter-district bus services in December also but were forced to call it off as people refused to use it, citing concerns about the threat of abductions and attacks. There were hardly any takers for the service on Saturday also. Only two passengers boarded the bus travelling from Imphal to Senapati, and no one turned up for the one plying on the Imphal-Churachandpur route, people aware of the matter said.

Separately, the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei group, began a “March to Hills” from Imphal to Senapati in the morning but was stopped by security personnel about a kilometre from the Kangpokpi district.

“We attempted to march towards Senapati via Kangpokpi district with a message of peace, not to provoke Kuki-Zo communities. This follows the instruction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that all roads in Manipur should be reopened from March 8. If security forces cannot secure the roads, we won’t be able to trust the Centre again,” FOCS President Th. Manihar said.

Police said they were told to stop the march as the organisers did not have the requisite permission. “We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government,” a policeman said on condition of anonymity.