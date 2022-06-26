10 cops booked over man’s death during raid in Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur A first information report was registered against 10 policemen at Merapur police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district on Saturday after a man was beaten to death during a raid against bootleggers in Brahmpuri village in the early hours of the day.

Police is further investigating the incident, Farrukhabad superintendent of police Ashok Meena said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team had a conducted raid in Brahmpuri, where it destroyed large quantities of lahan, a raw material used in making illicit liquor, he said.

The FIR was registered against Merapur police station officer Jagdish Varma, sub-inspector Vishwajeet Arya, constables Sachin, Nikhil, and six unnamed policemen on the complaint of the deceased 35-year-old Gautam alias Sona’s family.

The policemen took him from his house at around 1am and beat him to death in a nearby field, they have alleged. The cops ran away when other villagers reached the site, they said in the complaint.

At first, Gautam’s family did not allow police to take his body for autopsy. However, the post-mortem was carried out later and the FIR against the cops was registered. Provincial armed constabulary personnel have been stationed in Brahmpuri to avoid any untoward incident.

Gautam’s father Mahaveer said his son was sleeping in the courtyard with other family members and younger son Bobby.

Around 1am, policemen stormed into the house and started dragging Gautam, Bobby said. “When I resisted, I was pushed around and he was taken some 100m away from my house in the field,” he alleged.

“I went after them but the policemen did not allow me to reach my brother. I could hear his screams as they kept beating him,” he said.

The policemen ransacked other houses as well, villagers said. Gautam died on the spot and his body bore injury marks, they said.