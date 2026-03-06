10 Indians aboard oil tanker targeted by Iran’s military in Gulf waters

Nine vessels have come under attack since the conflict broke out between the US, Israel and Iran on Saturday. All nine had Indian crew members.

A second tanker at anchor off Kuwait was taking on water and spilling oil after a large explosion on its port side.

A Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker was targeted by an Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives while anchored near Iraq’s Khor al Zubair port, according to initial assessments. The Sonangol Namibe had 10 Indian seafarers onboard, according to India’s directorate general of shipping. There was no update on casualties.

More tankers crewed by Indians came under attack in Gulf waters on Thursday as the US–Iran war escalated, and Iranian drones entered Azerbaijan, threatening to spread the crisis to more oil producers in the region. Track US Iran conflict updates

A report by the directorate said that there are 36 Indian flagged vessels are in the Persian Gulf region and three in Gulf of Aden. No confirmed detention, boarding or casualty involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported, the report on Thursday said.

Around 200 ships, including oil and liquefied natural gas tankers as well as cargo ships, remained at anchor in open waters off the coast of major Gulf producers, according to Reuters estimates based on ship-tracking data from the MarineTraffic platform.

Hundreds of other vessels remained outside the Strait of Hormuz unable to reach ports, shipping data showed. The waterway is a key artery for around a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supply.

President Donald Trump offered US Navy escorts and insurance in a bid to restart shipping flows and curtail energy prices. Insurance market Lloyd’s of London said on Thursday it is engaging with the US government on a plan.

India has held talks with the US to seek clarity on a proposed mechanism to provide insurance for oil tankers and other vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a government official familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

The crisis has prompted unions of seafarers and the shipping industry to ask the Indian government to protect the estimated 23,000 seamen trapped in the war zone. On Thursday, the unions had a meeting with the Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan in Mumbai.

Three Indian seamen have lost their lives amid the conflict.

Captain Ashish Kumar and oiler Dalip Singh died after Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Skylight was attacked at Khasab Port, Oman, on March 1. Oiler Dixit Amratlal Solanki died when the crude oil tanker MKD Vyom, was attacked 70 nautical miles from Muscat, Oman.

Meanwhile, Sonangol Marine Services said the ship’s hull appeared to have been breached, but that it was losing water from a ballast tank — a compartment designed to help with the vessel’s stability. It said local officials and government authorities were notified.

Iran’s IRIB News reported an oil tanker was struck early Thursday by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy. It didn’t identify the vessel.

Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage some 7-10 nautical miles off the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah early on Wednesday, UKMTO said.

With inputs from Bloomberg