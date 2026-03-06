Edit Profile
    Sukhoi-30 crashes 60 km from Assam’s Jorhat after takeoff; search ops on

    While the search operations are on, the fate of the two pilots is still not known.

    Updated on: Mar 06, 2026 1:43 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft that went missing after takeoff from Assam's Jorhat on Thursday evening crashed in the Karbi Anglong area, Indian Air Force has said, adding that search operations are underway. The aircraft was on a training mission and crashed some 60kms away from Jorhat. The fate of the two pilots is still not known.

    Photo for representation (PTI)
    Photo for representation (PTI)

    Sukhoi-30 MKI, the fighter aircraft, lost radar contact on Thursday evening shortly after taking off from the airbase in Assam’s Jorhat, prompting a search and rescue operation to trace the aircraft and its two pilots, officials said earlier.

    According to defence officials, the aircraft was last in contact with ground control at around 7.42 pm before it went off radar. “The aircraft had two pilots on board and there has been no contact with them so far. Search operations have been launched to locate both the aircraft and the pilots,” an IAF official, requesting anonymity, said.

    Meanwhile, a loud explosion-like sound was reportedly heard from a remote hill area near Nilip block in Karbi Anglong district around 7 pm. Some unverified pictures of the alleged crash have also been circulating on social media.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

