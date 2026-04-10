10 Indians indicted in US over staged robbery visa fraud scheme: How the scam worked

Ten Indian Nationals were indicted by a US federal grand jury in Boston in connection to a conspiracy to stage armed robberies at convenience stores so clerks could falsely claim victim status in immigration applications.

The purpose of the robbery was to allow the convenience store clerk/owner to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa).(Reuters/ Representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint in March 2026. They were indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

In a press release by US attory's office, ten individuals were identified:

Maheshkumar Patel (36) unlawfully residing in Randolph, Massachusetts

Sanjaykumar Patel (45) unlawfully residing in Quincy, Massachusetts

Dipikaben Patel (40) deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Massachusetts

Rameshbhai Patel (52) unlawfully residing in Eubank, Kentucky

Amitabahen Patel (43) unlawfully residing in Plainville, Massachusetts

Ronakkumar Patel (28) unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Mississippi

Sangitaben Patel (36) unlawfully residing in Randolph, Massachusetts

Minkesh Patel (42) unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio

Sonal Patel (42) unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio

Jitendrakumar Patel (39) unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Massachusetts

The release said that all 10 defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint and released on conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The case came to light after an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh. Ramabhai carried out at least 6 staged armed robberies at convenience stores in Massachusetts and other places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case came to light after an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh. Ramabhai carried out at least 6 staged armed robberies at convenience stores in Massachusetts and other places. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The purpose of the robbery was to allow the convenience store clerk/owner to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purpose of the robbery was to allow the convenience store clerk/owner to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do What is a U Visa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do What is a U Visa {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The U non-immigrant status (U visa) is for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

How the robberies took place

The alleged stage robberies involved threatening the store clerk with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing. The incident was captured on the store surveillance camera.

The “victims” allegedly paid Rambhai Patel to take part in the scheme, and he then paid store owners to use their shops for the staged robberies.

While the alleged robbery used to be organised by Ramabhai, Balwinder Singh acted as the getaway driver. The 10 defendants indicted are alleged to have either arranged with Rambhai Patel to set up robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a “victim.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Canada warns visa fraud offenders face five-year ban

In the US, the charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud can lead to a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 ( ₹2crore)

US Attorney Leah B. Foley and FBI Boston official Ted E. Docks announced the case, with support from multiple federal agencies and local police departments.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON