Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do

Incidents of cyber threats and extortion targeting the Indian diaspora in the United States have surged significantly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The statistics show that the number of complaints rose from eight in 2024 to 613 in 2025. Incidents of cyber extortion against the Indian diaspora in the US rose drastically from 8 to 613 complaints in 2025. (Representative Image)

According to a data presented by the MEA in the Rajya Sabha, the US experienced one of the most significant spike in complaints related to cyber threats and blackmail involving Indian families living abroad.

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While such incidents were minimal in previous years, they surged notably in 2025, highlighting the escalating risks faced by the Indian diaspora.

This trend is not confined to the United States alone. Nations like Cambodia and Myanmar have reported even greater figures, suggesting that the cyber-enabled exploitation of Indians overseas is emerging as a wider global issue. The US is particularly notable due to the profile of its victims, primarily students and skilled professionals holding temporary visas.

People have reported receiving phone calls from scammers impersonating officials from US immigration agencies, including the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the US Department of Homeland Security, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

US visa uncertainty is driving scams Immigration experts assert that recent changes in policy and heightened scrutiny in the US have fostered an atmosphere of uncertainty, which scammers are taking advantage of.

Many fraudulent attempts are now specifically designed for holders of F-1 student visas, holders of H-1B skilled worker visas and dependants on H-4 visas.

Moreover, fraudsters frequently exploit anxieties regarding cancellations or revocations of visas, issues with SEVIS records, delays in the renewal of visas and limited access to visa appointment slots.

Here's how Indians are being scammed The scammers use deceptive communication. Their phone numbers and email addresses are altered to seem authentic.

They occasionally cite actual immigration information to foster trust and victims get threats of deportation, arrest, or legal proceedings.

They even seek immediate payment to "resolve" the matter.

In certain cases, fraudsters have escalated their tactics by targeting families in India. There have been instances where parents received alarming calls asserting that their children overseas had been detained, sometimes employing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated or altered voice recordings to imitate them.

Tips for Indians in abroad Experts recommend that people should exercise caution and adhere to fundamental verification procedures.

· Refrain from disclosing personal or financial details during unsolicited calls

· Confirm claims directly via official government websites or embassy representatives

· Steer clear of making hasty payments when under duress

· Promptly report any suspicious communications to the appropriate authorities