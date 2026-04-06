Indians in US see massive surge in cyber extortion, scams amid visa crackdown; Here's what legal migrants should do
The Indian diaspora in the US faces a dramatic rise in cyber threats and extortion, with complaints increasing from 8 to 613 in one year.
Incidents of cyber threats and extortion targeting the Indian diaspora in the United States have surged significantly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The statistics show that the number of complaints rose from eight in 2024 to 613 in 2025.
According to a data presented by the MEA in the Rajya Sabha, the US experienced one of the most significant spike in complaints related to cyber threats and blackmail involving Indian families living abroad.
Also Read: Indians are 'new oil, coal, or gas', says immigration expert amid H-1B row; Laura Ingraham reacts
While such incidents were minimal in previous years, they surged notably in 2025, highlighting the escalating risks faced by the Indian diaspora.
This trend is not confined to the United States alone. Nations like Cambodia and Myanmar have reported even greater figures, suggesting that the cyber-enabled exploitation of Indians overseas is emerging as a wider global issue. The US is particularly notable due to the profile of its victims, primarily students and skilled professionals holding temporary visas.
People have reported receiving phone calls from scammers impersonating officials from US immigration agencies, including the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the US Department of Homeland Security, and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
US visa uncertainty is driving scams
Immigration experts assert that recent changes in policy and heightened scrutiny in the US have fostered an atmosphere of uncertainty, which scammers are taking advantage of.
Many fraudulent attempts are now specifically designed for holders of F-1 student visas, holders of H-1B skilled worker visas and dependants on H-4 visas.
Moreover, fraudsters frequently exploit anxieties regarding cancellations or revocations of visas, issues with SEVIS records, delays in the renewal of visas and limited access to visa appointment slots.
Here's how Indians are being scammed
The scammers use deceptive communication. Their phone numbers and email addresses are altered to seem authentic.
They occasionally cite actual immigration information to foster trust and victims get threats of deportation, arrest, or legal proceedings.
They even seek immediate payment to "resolve" the matter.
In certain cases, fraudsters have escalated their tactics by targeting families in India. There have been instances where parents received alarming calls asserting that their children overseas had been detained, sometimes employing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated or altered voice recordings to imitate them.
Tips for Indians in abroad
Experts recommend that people should exercise caution and adhere to fundamental verification procedures.
· Refrain from disclosing personal or financial details during unsolicited calls
· Confirm claims directly via official government websites or embassy representatives
· Steer clear of making hasty payments when under duress
· Promptly report any suspicious communications to the appropriate authorities
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More