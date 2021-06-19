Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 injured in blast at steel factory in Maharashtra's Jalna
10 injured in blast at steel factory in Maharashtra's Jalna

A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Steel Mill, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, said an official.
PTI | , Jalna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:14 PM IST
At least ten workers were injured on Saturday in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Jana district of Maharashtra, over 400 km from Mumbai, police said.

Four workers were admitted to a hospital in Jalna while six were shifted to Aurangabad for treatment, said police sub-inspector Pramod Bondle.

A case was registered against the manager of the company for alleged negligence and further probe was on, he added.

