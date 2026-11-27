The alleged insurance fraud involving a ₹50 lakh claim over the death of Kavita Patil’s first husband, Sanjay Patil, is now part of the investigation into her killing, along with her second husband, Nitin alias Bhuriya, and two of her children in Gujarat.

Surat rural superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya said a police team was being sent to Maharashtra to obtain details of the case. (File representative image) more less

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Nitin and Kavita were among four individuals named in an insurance fraud FIR registered at Mehunbare police station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on November 19, two days before the family was attacked while travelling to Surat.

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The FIR, seen by HT, also identifies a fifth accused, designated as the investigating officer who handled the original accident case, though no name is mentioned.

The case concerns an alleged attempt to claim ₹50 lakh in insurance compensation following the death of Sanjay Patil in a purported road accident on June 9, 2025, in the Jamada area of Jalgaon district's Chalisgaon taluka. Bardoli police are investigating the link between the alleged fraud and the killings.

“There is a clear link between the deaths and the FIR registered in Maharashtra. We are probing it,” Bardoli police inspector PN Jadeja said.

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{{^usCountry}} Surat rural superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya said a police team was being sent to Maharashtra to obtain details of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surat rural superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya said a police team was being sent to Maharashtra to obtain details of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The four named accused in the Maharashtra FIR are Nitesh Himmat Patil, identified by Gujarat police as Nitin alias Bhuriya, Kavita’s second husband; Akash Sunil Patil; Premchand Tryambak Patil; and Kavita Sanjay Patil. The fifth accused is described as the investigating officer who handled the original accident case involving Sanjay Patil. The FIR does not specify this officer’s name.

An official of ICICI Lombard General Insurance lodged the complaint. It alleges that documents and witness statements relating to Sanjay Patil’s death were fabricated to support the compensation claim.

The complaint refers to a petition filed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Dhule. The FIR claims that Kavita withdrew the ₹50 lakh claim petition on June 18, while the insurer’s inquiry was under way.

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The complaint also refers to a separate personal accident insurance claim of ₹10 lakh linked to a Yes Bank Elite debit card issued in Sanjay Patil’s name. The claim was registered on September 10, 2025, and the amount was credited to Kavita’s HDFC Bank account on September 24, 2025, as per the FIR.

The insurer’s inquiry, according to the complaint, found discrepancies in the accident records. Akash Patil, named as the driver, could not be traced at the address available to the insurer.

A person cited as a witness denied knowing Sanjay Patil or giving a statement to the police. The complaint also alleges discrepancies in medical records and the absence of an inspection of the vehicles by the Regional Transport Office.

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The Bardoli case relates to an attack on the family between the night of November 21 and the early hours of November 22. The family was travelling from Erandol in Maharashtra to Surat in a private vehicle when it was intercepted near Sejwad village in Bardoli taluka.

The bodies of Kavita, Nitin and her nine-year-old daughter Sweety were recovered from a canal in Surat district. Sweety was Kavita’s daughter from her first marriage. The body of her two-year-old son Prathamesh, born from her marriage to Nitin, was recovered later. Her 16-year-old son Harish remains missing, while 13-year-old Karan survived after being thrown into the canal and escaping.

Police arrested Khandiyo on Wednesday. Jadeja said he was a friend of Abho and Bunty and knew about the plan to kill the family, but had told investigators that he did not know the real reason behind it. A court remanded him to police custody for eight days.

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Police are searching for Abho, Bunty and a fourth, unidentified suspect. Investigators are examining whether the alleged insurance fraud concerning Sanjay Patil’s death provides a motive for the killings.

A Gujarat police official said the deceased were from a poor financial background, and investigators suspected they had been lured by an insurance fraud gang with the promise of easy money. Police are also probing the angle that after Kavita withdrew the compensation claim and the insurance fraud FIR named the accused, the gang members feared that the family might expose the alleged fraud and killed them.