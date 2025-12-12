10 passengers killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

At least 10 passengers were killed, and 20 were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Tulasiipakalu in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday morning. Rescuers rushed to the accident site after residents alerted the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. “The accident appears to have happened after 1am, but we got the information later due to a lack of communication facilities in the forest area,” a police officer said.

The Vigneswara Travels bus was carrying 37 passengers from Bhadrachalam in Telangana to the temple town of Annavaram in Andhra Pradesh. The passengers are said to be from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor. Rescuers rushed to the accident site after residents alerted the police.

“The injured were shifted to Chinturu and Rampachodavaram hospitals. Those with critical injuries were being rushed to larger medical facilities for advanced care,” the police officer said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy. In a statement, he said the private bus carrying pilgrims had fallen into a valley, leading to multiple casualties.

Naidu reviewed the situation with officials and sought detailed updates on rescue measures and the treatment of the injured. He directed officials to proceed to the accident site immediately and oversee relief operations. Naidu stressed the need for coordinated action and instructed all departments to work in collaboration to ensure that the injured receive the best possible care. He emphasised that no effort should be spared in supporting the victims and their families.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was underway. Authorities were examining whether mechanical failure, driver negligence, or road conditions contributed to the accident.

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and tribal welfare minister G Sandhya Rani rushed to the spot.