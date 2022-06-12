Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
100 terrorists killed in J&K this year: Report

Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:58 PM IST
In a major success against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 100 terrorists have been gunned down in the region this year, said a police official on Sunday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Adil Parray was involved in the killing of two J-K police personnel in the region.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "An encounter started at Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar with terrorists and a small team of Srinagar Police. When the search operation started, the terrorists opened fire on our party. The encounter started in which Adil Parray was killed. LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in the killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura & injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police."

"It is a matter of success for the police to neutralise Adil Parray. 100 terrorists have been killed in J-K so far this year," he added.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama in which a total of three terrorists were killed.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The officials listed the identity of one of the terrorists as Junaid Sheergojri.

"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. 

