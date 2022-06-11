Home / India News / Video shows IED being defused by security forces at highway in J&K
Video shows IED being defused by security forces at highway in J&K

The IED was defused shortly after it was found on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. 
The video of the controlled explosion was shared by news agency ANI.&nbsp;
Published on Jun 11, 2022 01:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Shortly after a suspicious object found on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be an improvised explosive device, visuals emerged of the security forces defusing the IED. The suspected objected was found on the highway on Saturday morning.

In a 19-second video, tweeted by news agency ANI, the explosion was captured on the empty road. "A major tragedy was averted on Saturday when the security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district," the Indian Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The visuals were shared at a time when the union territory has seen a rise in civilian killings.

Earlier on Saturday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was shot dead in the Kulgam district.

Amid concerns over civilian safety, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the ensuing annual Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. The 43-day-long pilgrimage to south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 30.

Several civilians - including nonlocals - have been killed by terrorists since May. Recently, a teacher - Rajini Bala - was shot dead outside her school on May 31. Hailing from Samba, 36-year-old Bala had been teaching in Kulgam since her recruitment in 2011 under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes quota of the district cadre.

Last month, a Kashmiri Pandit- Rahul Bhat - also lost his life in one such attack. The killing had prompted the community to protest and leave their houses in search of safety. 

In another incident, Ambreen Bhat, a TV artist and a familiar face on social media too was killed. Her nephew was also injured in the attack. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

