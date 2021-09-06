105 fresh cases of dengue, viral fever in Firozabad; east UP affected too

The western part of Uttar Pradesh is battling a huge spike in cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease. Firozabad and Mathura are the worst affected districts in the region where more than 100 cases have been reported in past two weeks, and most of them are children. The disease is now spreading to the eastern part of the state as well.

Western Uttar Pradesh:

In worst affected Firozabad district, as many as 105 fresh cases of dengue and viral fever surfaced in Sunday and the patients were admitted to the government medical college. No death was reported during the day; 51 people have died so far in the district due to dengue and viral fever.

Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde visited affected areas such as Sudama Nagar and Ailan Nagar, where he enquired about people's well-being and urged them to inform the health department in case of dengue and viral fever.

Bobde also asked the public to refrain from storing excess water.

Apart from informing people about keeping their homes and surroundings clean, the district administration is also using some novel techniques to keep a check on the spread of the disease. On Monday, district health department released Gambusia fish, which feeds on mosquito larvae, in several ponds around Firozabad to curb the menace of dengue.

"We have brought about 25,000 of these fish and released them in several ponds," said Dinesh Kumar, chief medical officer, Firozabad. Schools have been advised to not hold classes for students of Class 1-8 till September 16.

In Mathura district too, four more villages have reported dengue-like fever, though no fatality has been reported.

Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the rapid response team, said on Sunday that new cases were reported from Ram Nagar, Fulgarhi, Chaumuha and Daghenta. Koh, Jachaunda, Pipraut, Junsuti, Sakarva villages have already reported cases of fever, he added.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh:

After wreaking havoc, dengue and viral fever are expanding in eastern part of the state. The cases of viral fever in Ballia have increased by 25 per cent over the past 10 days, a doctor at the district hospital said on Sunday. Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr VP Singh said the children's ward is fully occupied with patients.

In Prayagraj, 170 children were admitted to Motilal Nehru Hospital on Sunday with viral fever. Many of these patients require oxygen support. According to local reports, more than 30 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj so far. At least a dozen of these are in rural areas.

Cases of viral fever have also been reported from Varanasi and Basti - two other key cities in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The district administration has said that these cases are the result of widespread rain and floods and there is nothing new.

The Yogi Adityanath government has instructed health officials in all the districts to ensure there is no scarcity of medicine and other medical equipment. A five-member central team visited Firozabad on Friday and conducted door-to-door inspection, informing people about the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and rapid urbanisation.