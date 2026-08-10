11 members of family swept away in Madhya Pradesh; eight bodies recovered

Eight members of a family were killed and two rescued after a van they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh’s Padana town was swept away while trying to cross a flooded drain on Monday morning.

Rescuers and residents used ropes and cranes to pull out the van. (Shutterstock)

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Police said the family was travelling from Dewas to Kadnavad village in Sarangpur for a religious visit. “As the vehicle reached the Padana bypass, water from the swollen Jhiri drain spilled over the road. Despite repeated warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross. The strong current swept the van into the drain,” said sub divisional police officer Arvind Singh.

Rescuers and residents used ropes and cranes to pull out the van, but no occupants were found inside. Mahendra Parmar, an eyewitness, said the water level was so high that the driver could not distinguish between the road and the drain. “We urged him to wait until the water receded, but he ignored the warnings.”

Sub-divisional magistrate Rohit Bamhore said they were inquiring into the matter to find out the reason behind the accident. “Incessant rainfall led to the swallowing of drains. Construction work has been going on for a 30-foot bridge over the Jhiri drain, and diversion boards were installed. Heavy rains submerged the road, but despite warnings, the driver drove ahead, leading to the tragedy,” he said.

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