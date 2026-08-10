11 members of family swept away in Madhya Pradesh; eight bodies recovered

Eight members of a family were killed and two rescued after a van they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh’s Padana town was swept away while trying to cross a flooded drain on Monday morning.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Police said the family was travelling from Dewas to Kadnavad village in Sarangpur for a religious visit. “As the vehicle reached the Padana bypass, water from the swollen Jhiri drain spilled over the road. Despite repeated warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross. The strong current swept the van into the drain,” said sub divisional police officer Arvind Singh.
Rescuers and residents used ropes and cranes to pull out the van, but no occupants were found inside. Mahendra Parmar, an eyewitness, said the water level was so high that the driver could not distinguish between the road and the drain. “We urged him to wait until the water receded, but he ignored the warnings.”
Sub-divisional magistrate Rohit Bamhore said they were inquiring into the matter to find out the reason behind the accident. “Incessant rainfall led to the swallowing of drains. Construction work has been going on for a 30-foot bridge over the Jhiri drain, and diversion boards were installed. Heavy rains submerged the road, but despite warnings, the driver drove ahead, leading to the tragedy,” he said.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/11 members of family swept away in Madhya Pradesh; eight bodies recovered
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe