e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11 municipal areas in 7 states account for 70% of Covid cases: Health ministry

11 municipal areas in 7 states account for 70% of Covid cases: Health ministry

According to the health ministry, 3,250 patients recovered from the viral infection across India in the last 24-hours taking the recovery rate up to 41.39%.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 02:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

These municipal areas belong to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

According to the health ministry, 3,250 patients recovered from the viral infection across India in the last 24-hours taking the recovery rate up to 41.39%.

The union health secretary Preeti Sudan in a high-level meeting with officials from these municipal areas briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment zones and buffer zones for containing the spread of the infection.

Last week, the union health ministry transferred powers to the state to demarcate any administrative area as red, orange, and green zones. Earlier, entire districts were classified as red, orange or green zone by the union health ministry.

In the containment and buffer zones within – ranging from single building to an entire city – the authorities have to ensure perimeter control, active search for cases through door-to-door surveillance and monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness in the buffer zone.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In