11 municipal areas in 7 states account for 70% of Covid cases: Health ministry

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:05 IST

Eleven municipal areas from seven states report 70% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

These municipal areas belong to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

According to the health ministry, 3,250 patients recovered from the viral infection across India in the last 24-hours taking the recovery rate up to 41.39%.

The union health secretary Preeti Sudan in a high-level meeting with officials from these municipal areas briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment zones and buffer zones for containing the spread of the infection.

Last week, the union health ministry transferred powers to the state to demarcate any administrative area as red, orange, and green zones. Earlier, entire districts were classified as red, orange or green zone by the union health ministry.

In the containment and buffer zones within – ranging from single building to an entire city – the authorities have to ensure perimeter control, active search for cases through door-to-door surveillance and monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness in the buffer zone.