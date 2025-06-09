11 years of Modi govt a milestone for national security: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule have proved to be a milestone for the country's national security, adding that India now responds to terror attacks by “entering the home of terrorists”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI/Shyamal Maitra)

He asserted that these 11 years have been a golden period of dedicated public service, marked by significant strides in economic revival, social justice, cultural resurgence and national security.

“The historic 11 years of the Modi government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service. #11YearsOfSeva The country has seen a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride and national security. The Modi government has proved that when the leadership is clear, the resolve is firm and the intention is of public service, then new records of service, security and good governance are created,” Shah said on his X account.

On national security, Shah said in his post - “#11YearsOfSeva has also proved to be a milestone in the direction of national security. Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government.”

“In Modi 3.0, the new India is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform. This journey of making India number 1 in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue like this,” the home minister added.

On its decisions, Shah said on Monday that the Modi government’s policies have changed the speed and scale of development in the country.

“When Modi ji took over the reins of the country in 2014, there was policy paralysis in the country. There were no policies, no leadership and scams were at their peak in the government. The economy was in shambles and the governance system was directionless. In #11YearsOfSeva the speed and scale of the country's development have been changed by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. PM Shri @narendramodi ji brought farmers, women, backward, Dalits and deprived people to the center of governance and created a work culture of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas instead of appeasement,” Shah said in his post.

The BJP-led NDA government completed 11 years in power recently while the party marks the first anniversary of the Modi-led government’s third term on Monday.

The Centre has released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. “The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens”, it added.