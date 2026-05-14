111 killed across UP as hailstorms, heavy rains wreak havoc in 25 districts

At least 111 people were killed and 72 others injured after massive hailstorms, accompanied by heavy rain and lightning, wreaked havoc in 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

There were also reports of losses of 170 livestock and damage to 227 houses in various districts in the state.(PTI)

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According to the office of Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, the highest number of deaths were reported in Prayagrag (21), Mirzapur (19), Sant Ravidas Nagar (16), and Fatehpur (11). There were also reports of losses of 170 livestock and damage to 227 houses in various districts in the state.

The relief commissioner further said the situation in various districts is being monitored regularly by the Integrated Control and Command Centre.

In the Bhamora area of Bareilly district, Nanhe Ansari, a resident of Babiyana village, was reportedly lifted nearly 50 feet into the air along with a tin shed. Ansari fell into a maize field, sustaining injuries following the incident. The video of Ansari being swept away in the air has gone viral on social media.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs relief measures

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{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the damage caused by the storms, rain, and lightning. The chief minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and directed officials to provide relief measures immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the damage caused by the storms, rain, and lightning. The chief minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and directed officials to provide relief measures immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District magistrates have been directed to launch relief and rescue operations in their respective districts. The DMs have been told to distribute ex-gratia to the family members of those killed and injured in lightning strikes and hailstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District magistrates have been directed to launch relief and rescue operations in their respective districts. The DMs have been told to distribute ex-gratia to the family members of those killed and injured in lightning strikes and hailstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath has also directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites, provide assistance to the victims and release compensation, a state government spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath has also directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites, provide assistance to the victims and release compensation, a state government spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ministers-in-charge of various districts have also been directed to visit their respective districts on Friday to monitor the relief operation, he said. The chief minister also instructed District Magistrates to provide updates on the situation to the CM's office every three hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ministers-in-charge of various districts have also been directed to visit their respective districts on Friday to monitor the relief operation, he said. The chief minister also instructed District Magistrates to provide updates on the situation to the CM's office every three hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Information regarding loss of human lives, livestock loss, and crop damage was received from 25 districts including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao. A large number of houses have also been damaged due to the hailstorm and rain, the government spokesperson said.

District Magistrates and officers of various departments have been directed to complete the survey of crop and house damage at the earliest so that compensation can be released to the affected people in coordination with the concerned departments, he said.

The district magistrates have been told to prioritize relief work. The spokesperson said they have been told to update information regarding the distribution of compensation, rescue operations, and other related work on social media.

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