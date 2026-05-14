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111 killed across UP as hailstorms, heavy rains wreak havoc in 25 districts

The relief commissioner said the situation in various districts is being monitored regularly by the Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:58 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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At least 111 people were killed and 72 others injured after massive hailstorms, accompanied by heavy rain and lightning, wreaked havoc in 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

There were also reports of losses of 170 livestock and damage to 227 houses in various districts in the state.(PTI)

According to the office of Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, the highest number of deaths were reported in Prayagrag (21), Mirzapur (19), Sant Ravidas Nagar (16), and Fatehpur (11). There were also reports of losses of 170 livestock and damage to 227 houses in various districts in the state.

The relief commissioner further said the situation in various districts is being monitored regularly by the Integrated Control and Command Centre.

In the Bhamora area of Bareilly district, Nanhe Ansari, a resident of Babiyana village, was reportedly lifted nearly 50 feet into the air along with a tin shed. Ansari fell into a maize field, sustaining injuries following the incident. The video of Ansari being swept away in the air has gone viral on social media.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs relief measures

Also Read | Delhi battered by thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds, 15 flights diverted

Information regarding loss of human lives, livestock loss, and crop damage was received from 25 districts including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao. A large number of houses have also been damaged due to the hailstorm and rain, the government spokesperson said.

District Magistrates and officers of various departments have been directed to complete the survey of crop and house damage at the earliest so that compensation can be released to the affected people in coordination with the concerned departments, he said.

The district magistrates have been told to prioritize relief work. The spokesperson said they have been told to update information regarding the distribution of compensation, rescue operations, and other related work on social media.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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