113 arrested for violence during cab, auto drivers’ protest in Bhubaneswar: Cops

The Bhubaneswar police on Thursday said 113 people were arrested and produced before a local court in connection with violence during a protest by app-based taxi and auto drivers to seek higher fare on August 19.
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Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena said another 60 people, who were taken into custody in connection with the protest, have been released on their personal bond. Also, 354 vehicles have been seized.
Violence was reported from the area near Station Square and Master Canteen on Wednesday after the police tried to disperse the protesters who blocked roads with vehicles, pelted stones at police and vandalised public buses and police vehicles.
Seven FIRs were registered at Kharavela Nagar police station.
Drivers and riders registered with various online ride-hailing platforms began a cease-work on August 17, pressing for the fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits.
They want the government to intervene to regulate charges levied by online platforms and set up a mechanism to fix minimum and maximum fares. The drivers also want payment for waiting time during rides, compensation for time lost in traffic and full payment if passengers cancel bookings.
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They also want permanent offices for app-based companies in Odisha and a regulatory framework to prevent platforms from adding new vehicles without government oversight.
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They also want permanent offices for app-based companies in Odisha and a regulatory framework to prevent platforms from adding new vehicles without government oversight.
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It is estimated that about 30,000 cabs, autos, and bikes operate in the state with app-based platforms.
Additional transport commissioner Samarendra Pattnaik said the registration and permits of around 400 vehicles would be cancelled and action taken against the drivers involved.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/113 arrested for violence during cab, auto drivers’ protest in Bhubaneswar: Cops
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