Woman who claims she is 118-year-old inoculated; could be India's oldest to get Covid vaccine

She was administered the dose at an inoculation facility in Khimlasa area near here on Saturday.
PTI | , Sagar
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Tulsabai is possibly the oldest woman in the country to get the vaccine.(AP)

A woman, whose age according to her Aadhaar card is 118 years, has received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

She was administered the dose at an inoculation facility in Khimlasa area near here on Saturday.

After getting the jab, Tulsabai came out the centre with a broad smile on face and flashing a victory sign, and said in Bundelkhendi dialect, "Hamne lagwao teeka so ache hojen. So tum bhi lagwaao so ache ho ja ho. Kuchhu dikkat nainuaan...(I took the vaccine so that I feel better. You also take it. No worries.)"

She is possibly the oldest woman in the country to get the vaccine.

According to her Aadhaar card 790309436468, Tulsabai was born on January 1, 1903 and is a resident of Sadarpur area of Sagar, which is part of the Bundelkhand region.

