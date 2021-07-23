Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12 central varsities including Jammu, Haryana and Karnataka get new VC. Full list of universities here

The Central varsities that will be getting a new Vice-Chancellor include central university of Haryana, Jammu University, Jharkhand university, Karnataka university and Tamil Nadu university.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
President Kovind serves as the visitor of India's Central universities.(HT file photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday signed on the appointment of vice-chancellors across 12 central universities in the country, the Union ministry of education said in a statement.

President Kovind serves as the visitor of India's Central universities.

Here is the list of varsities for which President Kovind has given a nod:

  • Haryana University - Prof Dr Tankeshwar Kumar
  • Himachal Pradesh University - Prof Sat Prakash Bansal
  • Jammu University - Dr Sanjeev Singh
  • Jharkhand University - Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das
  • Karnataka University - Battu Satyanarayana
  • Tamil Nadu University - Prof Muthukalingan Krishnan
  • Hyderabad University - Dr Basuthkar J Rao
  • South Bihar University - Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh
  • North Eastern Hill University - Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla
  • Guru Ghashidas University - Dr Alok Kumar Chakrawal
  • Maulana Azad National Urdu University - Prof Syed Ainul Hasan
  • Manipur University - Prof N Lokendra Singh

