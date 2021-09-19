12 die of viral disease in Kanpur village, death probe underway

As many as 12 people have lost their lives to a viral disease at a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. All the villagers of Kursauli had tested negative for dengue, said a senior medical officer, adding an audit committee was probing into the reasons behind the deaths.

This came amid two more deaths due to viral fever and dengue being reported from Firozabad, taking the district's fatality count to 62.

Additional chief medical officer of Kanpur Nagar district Dr Subodh Prakash said surveys were being conducted in the village to look for mosquito larvae in houses, inputs by news agency ANI said.

“Our medical team is working round-the-clock to tackle the situation,” the senior doctor further said.

Earlier, it was reported by the agency that more than 250 people, including several children, were hospitalised in the last one month in Kanpur due to a viral fever outbreak. Authorities at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital said some patients were diagnosed with dengue and malaria, but no death had been reported so far.

An official of a child hospital said about 200 children were undergoing treatment at the facility for diseases like fever, tuberculosis and so on. “We have 15-20 children suffering from a viral fever and all of them are recovering well. One child has been diagnosed with dengue,” Dr Manish Yadav of child hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, in Firozabad where the death count has surged due to mystery disease, a senior official said several teams were working to control the outbreak. A medical team led by communicable disease specialist Dr GS Bajpai had gone to Tundla on Thursday and visited affected areas in Firozabad city and Shikohabad on Friday, he said.

On the instructions of the Union government, director of Swachh Bharat Mission SB Singh had also reached Firozabad and assessing the situation.

A special cleaning drive and anti-larva spraying are being carried out, the official said.

