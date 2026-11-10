12 killed in separate overnight Madhya Pradesh fires

Six members each of two families were killed in separate incidents of fire in Katni and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh during Diwali celebrations early on Monday, police said.

According to police, the fire broke out in a three-storey building, owned by Kundan Lal Soni (75), at 4.30 am in Chhapara town. (HT FILE)

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In Katni, an earthen lamp triggered a massive blaze inside a three-storey building, killing six people across three generations, including a two-month-old infant who was found dead in his mother’s lap.

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According to police, the deceased were identified as Puran Agrawal (77), his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, and granddaughters Arya (14), Anvi (6), and the infant. Two people managed to escape, an official said.

Deep Dive How many people died in the Diwali fires in Katni and Seoni? Twelve people died in total—six members of a family in Katni and six members of a family in Seoni. Four people were injured in the Seoni fire. What caused the fires in Katni and Seoni? In Katni, police said an earthen lamp near a coffee machine was the suspected source of the fire. The cause of the Seoni fire had not yet been determined. Will the families of the victims receive compensation? Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government had directed that ₹4 lakh be provided to the families of each deceased person.

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Katni superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Vishwakarma said the fire broke out on the upper floors, situated above a crockery shop. “Preliminary investigation and survivors informed police that a fire started from an earthen lamp kept near a coffee machine and later spread quickly through the house,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a second fire broke out at a gold trader’s house in Seoni, killing six members of his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a second fire broke out at a gold trader’s house in Seoni, killing six members of his family. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the fire broke out in a three-storey building, owned by Kundan Lal Soni (75), at 4.30 am in Chhapara town.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), daughters-in-law Ritu Soni (42) and Smriti Soni (40), relative Surya Soni (45), and grandson Aditya Soni (16).

Chhapara sub-divisional police officer Apoorv Bhalavi said it took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control. Soni’s neighbours tried to fight the flames using water buckets before firefighters arrived. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Also Read | Dip in fire-related calls on Diwali this year

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Chief minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths.

“Humble tributes to the deceased. The state government has directed that assistance of ₹4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased,” he wrote on X.