12 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead in stampede, 14 injured: Police
12 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead in stampede, 14 injured: Police

Vaishno Devi stampede: Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh said the stampede took place around 2:45 am after an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Devotees tweeted his condolences to the family of the devotees who died in the Vaishno Devi stampede, saying he was “extremely saddened” by the accident. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 01, 2022 08:56 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

JAMMU: At least 12 pilgrims were killed and 14 others injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra of Jammu’s Reasi district early on Saturday, said officials.

“12 pilgrims died and 14 others were injured in a stampede around 2.40am in the market area near the X-ray machine, which leads to the shrine,” Jagdev Singh, a police officer at Bhawan said. Singh said among the dead is a resident of Rajouri, the others were from different parts of the country. “So far seven of the 12 dead have been identified and five others are being identified,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh said according to initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and minister Jitendra Singh to take stock of the situation.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha later also spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah and announced a high-level inquiry into the acccident

The injured pilgrims have been shifted to the Narayana super speciality hospital in Kakryal.

He said a very large number of pilgrims, probably 70,000 to 80,000, came to Bhawan to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on New Year’s Eve.

The situation is under control now, he said.

A local shopkeeper said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board did not appear to have restricted the number of pilgrims from Katra, the base camp, to proceed on their pilgrimage.

“The Bhawan area in Trikuta Hills cannot cater to heavy rush of pilgrims but the Shrine Board, which has the control of the famous shrine, allowed a large number of pilgrims, which led to chaos and subsequent stampede,” he added.

The famous shrine is nestled amid Trikuta Hills in Reasi district.

From Ban Ganga to the cave shrine, the trek is 13 km long.

Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

