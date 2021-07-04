121 mango varieties on a single tree? Horticulturists make it possible in UP

An experiment by the horticulturists has given a mango tree in Uttar Pradesh the ability to grow different varieties of the fruit. In fact, the popular tree in Saharanpur has 121 varieties of the fruit growing on it.

The 15-year-old tree has become an attraction in the area and produces Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav, and the local Saharanpur Rajiv.

The horticulturists have been conducting experiments for the past five years. They wanted to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste.

"The purpose of the experiment was to research new varieties of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a leading name in mango production. Mango horticulture is done extensively in the fruit belt of the district. Due to which research has also been done on new varieties of mango here," Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture and Training Centre, Saharanpur, told news agency ANI.

He said that the unique experiment was carried out in the Company Bagh area five years ago.

"We are working on new species so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced. People can also use this technique," Ram was further quoted as saying by ANI.

Explaining the experiment, Ram said that branches of different types of mangoes were planted on the branches of the native mango tree. The department appointed a separate nursery in-charge to look after the tree, according to Ram.

Apart from the above mentioned varieties, Lucknow Safeda, Pusa Surya, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband are also growing on the tree.