12-hr shutdown observed after woman’s death in Manipur

A 12-hour total shutdown, called to protest the killing of a 57-year-old woman in Imphal East district two days back, was observed in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur on Monday, even as the state police arrested nine people in connection with the murder, people familiar with the matter said.

Police said they have arrested nine people, including five women, in connection with the murder (PTI)

The total shutdown that began at 6am on Monday impacted normal life in Chandel, Noney, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts, with vehicular movement — both interstate and interdistrict — being suspended for the day, officials said.

Markets, business establishments, government and private offices as well as educational institutions remained closed during the shutdown called by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Nagas in Manipur.

However, there were no reports of any untoward incidents during the shutdown till going to the press.

In a press statement on Sunday, UNC said it was “aghast” to learn about the murder of Lucy Marem (57), a resident of Narum (Beaulahram) village in Chandel district, who was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Sawombung area of Imphal West.

The UNC demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of the woman belonging to the Maring Naga community and “exemplary punishment” for the accused. “In the event of not fulfilling our demands within 48 hours, further course of action will be initiated,” the Naga body said.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested nine people, including five women, in connection with the murder. Two arms, a .303 rifle and a country-made 9mm pistol, five rounds of ammunition and one car were recovered from the accused, who have been arrested from different parts of Imphal East district, police officers said.

“An investigation in the case is underway, and of any other person was found involved in the murder, they would be arrested,” superintendent of police, Imphal East, Ksh Shivakanta Singh said.

Areas inhabited by Nagas have not witnessed any curfew since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur on May 3, claiming at least 150 lives, injuring another 300 displacing thousands in the northeastern state.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

