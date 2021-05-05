13 die in govt hospital at Chengalpattu, officials deny there was shortage of oxygen

Thirteen people died late on Tuesday night at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. Authorities said one of the victims was Covid-19 positive and denied allegations that there was oxygen shortage at the hospital. An investigation is on to find out how the patients died.

Post graduate doctors of the hospital protested on Wednesday demanding more oxygen, more staff and alleged that healthcare workers were being diverted from their hospital to other areas.

Videos recorded in the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday showed attendants of patients wailing. A woman inside the ward is seen shouting that her husband has passed away and crying. A container from INOX Air Products entered the hospital premises at night.

Chengalpattu district collector A John Louis, who reviewed the situation on Tuesday night, denied reports that the deaths were due to oxygen shortage. “Oxygen supply was maintained and I was present there at that time,” Louis said. “One of them was positive, the rest tested Covid-19 negative. The Director of Medical Education is enquiring into the incident.”

“I was there the whole night monitoring the situation. Oxygen supply (for the patients) was not interrupted. Seven of those (13) patients were admitted yesterday,” he told the media earlier in the day. He added that the hospital has a capacity of 23,000 litres of oxygen out of which 2,900 litres is consumed per day.

A total of 447 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital out of which 256 are Covid-19 patients while 191 were suspected to be infected with the virus. On Tuesday, 325 patients were on oxygen support. “We are taking steps to provide an additional supply,” he told reporters.

Chengalpattu which is adjoining Chennai district has the second highest viral caseload in Tamil Nadu. On May 4, Chengalpattu reported 1,608 new Covid-19 cases taking its number of active cases to 9663.