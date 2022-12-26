Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
13, including 3 forest staff injured in leopard attack in Assam’s Jorhat

Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:35 PM IST

Videos of the incident were also posted on social media in which, a leopard is seen jumping over a barbed wire and attacking a van with people inside

Leopard attacks group of people in Assam’s Jorhat (Representative Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

Thirteen people, including three forest personnel, were injured in a leopard attack in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday, officials informed.

According to the forest officials, the incident took place around Rain Forest Research Institute (ICFRE) located at Chenijan. The leopard came out of a forest located within the institute and started attacking people without provocation, they said.

“Total 13 people, three forest department staff and 10 civilians have been injured in the attack. The leopard’s behaviour is erratic as they usually don’t attack humans,” said Mohan Lal Meena, superintendent of police (SP), Jorhat.

Meena informed that all the injured people were admitted to the hospital, stating their condition is not serious. Forest department officials are present in the area and trying to tranquillize the leopard, he said.

“The research institute has a forest area of around 200 bighas and the leopard is believed to have come out of there. The animal has been roaming around the area and the forest department is trying to track it,” said Meena.

Videos of the incident were also posted on social media in which, a leopard is seen jumping over a barbed wire and attacking a van with people inside.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

