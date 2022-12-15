Six injured in leopard attack in Maharajganj

A leopard attacked and injured at least six villagers including a woman, in a village in Ramnagar Marchva under Nautanwa police station area of Maharajganj district on Wednesday afternoon.

All the injured were admitted to community health centres from where two seriously injured were referred to BRD Medical College.

According to reports, a farmer named Munnar was spraying chemicals in his field when the leopard attacked him from behind. On his alarm, one Basmati Devi tried to rescue Munnar and attacked the animal with a stick but sustained serious injuries in the act.

Other villagers who sustained injuries in the attack were Barkhu, Ranjeet, Ali and Suresh, all of them from the same village.

Later the locals sighted the leopard hiding in a bush near Jhurni nala in the village. The police personnel have intensified patrolling in the area.

According to forest ranger Rambaran Yadav, the big cat has snuck into a field and villagers have been asked to be watchful.