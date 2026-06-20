1.3 lakh CCTV cams, 51k jammers: Security arrangements in place ahead of NEET-UG reexam tomorrow

After over one month of the cancellation of the NEET-UG paper, aspirants are all set to appear for the re-examination scheduled for Sunday, June 21. The past one month has been full of anxiety and stress for students, and the government has been facing massive backlash over the paper leak that led to the May 3 cancellation.

Police personnel and the centre administration conducted a mock drill to assess their preparedness and strengthen security measures ahead of the NEET-UG exam, in Thane.(Photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)

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But, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has geared up to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sunday exam, and has significantly enhanced security arrangements this time to “ensure a fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination.”

On the eve of the much-anticipated examination, the NTA detailed the security arrangements, which include the deployment of 51,311 jammers, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras and additional exam functionaries, among others.

Here's a look at the preparations:

CCTV cameras: Each of the 95,000 examination rooms will have a CCTV camera, and two invigilators. Every exam centre will have more than ten additional examination functionaries. AI tools are also analysing CCTV footage to detect suspicious activity. Around 6,700 observers at exam centres, supported by 100+ virtual observers will be monitoring live CCTV feeds. Frisking: Checking of candidates appearing for the exam is expected to be very tough, with 48,448 personnel appointed for biometric verification, with biometric manpower doubled and supported by face authentication. Besides, candidate verification has been strengthened with 38,795 frisking staff. OMR sheet collection: Bank officials are stationed at about 1,500 custodian bank branches, while the Department of Posts will collect OMR sheets from around 700 centres nationwide. Heavy security deployment: State and district administrations, police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts have been mobilised. Each centre has roughly 40–50 security personnel. A nationwide mock drill (20 June 2026) tested CCTV, jammers, frisking procedures, biometrics, and material availability. Support for candidates: Amid intense heat in most places, the exam centres will provide drinking water, ORS, ambulances, and shaded waiting areas. Candidates will have wall clocks, extra rough-work pages (including accommodations for left-handed candidates), and a longer exam window to account for entry procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} The NTA has repeatedly clarified that no paper leaks have taken place prior to the retest. The testing agency is monitoring social media and taking action against rumours and fake paper-leak claims, urging candidates and parents to rely only on official communications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NTA has repeatedly clarified that no paper leaks have taken place prior to the retest. The testing agency is monitoring social media and taking action against rumours and fake paper-leak claims, urging candidates and parents to rely only on official communications. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: HC upholds order to block Telegram ahead of NEET {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: HC upholds order to block Telegram ahead of NEET {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NEET-UG reexam will take place from 2 pm to 5:15pm (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. The exam is being conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NEET-UG reexam will take place from 2 pm to 5:15pm (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. The exam is being conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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