Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 13 tourists caught with fake RT-PCR reports in Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police
india news

13 tourists caught with fake RT-PCR reports in Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police

Hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital have seen a huge influx of tourists in the past few weeks, since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs were relaxed by the Uttarakhand government
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Uttarakhand Police have increased surveillance and put up border checkposts to regulate the flow of tourists to hill destinations like Mussoorie and Nainital.(ANI Photo)

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday said that they have caught 13 tourists who came to Dehradun with a fake RT-PCR negative report, news agency ANI reported. The tourists were arrested in Clement Town area, ANI reported quoting police officials.

It also said that four people accused of making fake documents and registered a case. The said that 100 fake RT-PCR negative reports have been detected till now.

Hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital have seen a huge influx of tourists in the past few weeks, since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs were relaxed by the Uttarakhand government. Though the overall curfew is continuing till July 20, the state government has given many relaxations to resume economic activities.

The Union health ministry, as well as Uttarakhand government, have expressed concerns over tourists thronging the popular holiday destinations wither to escape heat in the northern plains or to just move out of their homes.

The Uttarakhand government has made carrying RT-PCR reports, not older than 72 hours, before coming to the state. The police have increased surveillance and set up checkposts at border points to catch the violators.

Last weekend, the Uttarakhand Police sent back 8,000 people headed to Mussoorie and Nainital. The state government has also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra to check the spread of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand police covid test mussoorie
TRENDING NEWS

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP