13,086 new cases in India, 18% fewer than yesterday | Covid updates in 10 points

The daily Covid tally in India dipped on Tuesday as the country saw 13,086 new cases in the last 24 hours against 16,135 fresh infections on the previous day. The number of active cases of Covid-19 went past the 1.14 lakh mark. 19 new fatalities linked to the virus were also reported as per the government data.

Here are the top updates on Covid-19 situation in India

1. The number of active cases in the country went up by 611. At present, the total number of active cases stand at 1,14,475, as against 1,13,864 on the previous day, and now account for 0.26 per cent of the total cases.

2. 19 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,242. Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Monday saw its first Covid-linked death in 5 months, news agency PTI reported.

3. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 2.90 whereas the weekly positivity rate hovered above the 3.80 per cent.

4. Delhi recorded 420 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent. One person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department.

5. The number of fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,515 on Monday, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 431 cases, Thane accounted for 472 cases, and Nashik for 71 cases.

6. In Bengal, the positivity rate rose to 15.12 per cent from 14.10 per cent on the previous day as 1,132 new infections were reported in the state on Monday.

7. Telangana logged 443 fresh cases, whereas Gujarat saw 419 cases. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 108 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, 75 in Goa and 58 in J&K.

8. 12,456 people were said to have recovered from the deadly coronavirus infection in a day, taking the recovery rate to 98.53 per cent.

9. In terms of vaccination, 11 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, and over 1.25 lakh of which were booster doses for those between the ages of 18 to 59.

10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Monday that 90 per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid. This as the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 198 crore.

