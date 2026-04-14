Amaravati, The Upper Sileru Power House in Andhra Pradesh, which houses 240 MW hydroelectric power generation facility, will witness a major transformation by 2029 with the construction of a 1,350 MW pumped storage facility, the government said.

1,350 MW pumped storage facility to transform Upper Sileru power house in Andhra: Govt

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"The Upper Sileru region is set to witness a major transformation with the development of a large-scale pumped storage project. Currently under execution, this project will have a total capacity of 1,350 MW, comprising nine reversible units of 150 MW each," a press release from the government's energy department said on Tuesday.

Pumped storage systems represent a critical advancement in modern energy management, involving the pumping of water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir using reversible pump-turbine units during periods of surplus electricity availability, particularly through renewable sources such as solar and wind.

When demand rises or renewable generation drops, the stored water is released back to the lower reservoir to generate electricity, said the press release.

"This mechanism effectively transforms the project into a grid-scale energy storage system, often described as a battery for the grid. By storing excess energy and supplying it during peak demand, the system enhances grid stability, reduces energy wastage, and enables higher integration of renewable energy into the power network," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Globally, pumped storage technology has proven to be one of the most reliable and efficient methods for large-scale energy storage. With the increasing share of intermittent renewable energy in India's power mix, such projects are becoming indispensable, said the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Globally, pumped storage technology has proven to be one of the most reliable and efficient methods for large-scale energy storage. With the increasing share of intermittent renewable energy in India's power mix, such projects are becoming indispensable, said the release. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once operational, the Upper Sileru pumped storage facility will significantly strengthen Andhra Pradesh's energy infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once operational, the Upper Sileru pumped storage facility will significantly strengthen Andhra Pradesh's energy infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It will not only improve peak load management but also support the state's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will not only improve peak load management but also support the state's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In essence, the Upper Sileru Power House represents a unique blend of legacy strength and future readiness a project that has stood the test of time while continuing to evolve to meet the energy challenges of tomorrow," said the press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In essence, the Upper Sileru Power House represents a unique blend of legacy strength and future readiness a project that has stood the test of time while continuing to evolve to meet the energy challenges of tomorrow," said the press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 240 MW legacy Upper Sileru Power House is one of the oldest and most reliable hydroelectric stations in the southern state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 240 MW legacy Upper Sileru Power House is one of the oldest and most reliable hydroelectric stations in the southern state. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite being commissioned over six decades ago, it continues to play a pivotal role in the state's power generation network, harnessing the waters of the Sileru River through a weir constructed at Guntawada, located about nine miles downstream of the Balimela reservoir.

With an average annual rainfall of around 1,388 mm in its catchment area, the project enjoys a steady inflow of water, ensuring consistent power generation.

Developed in two stages, the first stage encompassing two units of 60 MW each, was commissioned during 1967-68 while the second stage, completed in 1994-95, added another two units of 60 MW.

Equipped with vertical Francis turbine generators, the first-stage turbines were sourced from Excherwyss & Charmilles, Switzerland, while generators were supplied by Oerlikon, reflecting the adoption of advanced international technology at the time of construction.

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Whereas the second-stage units were indigenously developed and supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited , demonstrating the rise of domestic manufacturing capabilities in the power sector.

With an annual energy generation potential of approximately 575 million units , the Upper Sileru Power House has consistently met its performance targets, said the press release.

"Remarkably, even after surpassing its designed operational life of 35 years, the plant continues to deliver reliable output," it said.

This sustained performance is attributed to systematic Renovation and Modernisation initiatives, coupled with rigorous maintenance practices carried out at regular intervals, the press release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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