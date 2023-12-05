close_game
close_game
News / India News / 13k SC/ST, OBC students dropped out of central universities, IITs, IIMs in the last 5 years, Lok Sabha told

13k SC/ST, OBC students dropped out of central universities, IITs, IIMs in the last 5 years, Lok Sabha told

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2023 07:00 AM IST

Explaining the possible reason behind the drop-outs, minister said students have multiple options in the higher education sector and they choose to migrate across institutions and from one course/programme to another in the same institution

New Delhi: Around 13,626 reserved category students from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have dropped out of the central universities (CUs), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) over the last five years, minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The data was submitted in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey in Lok Sabha. (ANI)
The data was submitted in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

The data was submitted in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey about the number of drop-outs from central universities, IITs, IIMs and National Law Universities (NLUs) over the last five years.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Responding to the question, Sarkar said, in the last five years, around 4,596 OBC, 2,424 SC, and 2,622 ST students have dropped out of central universities; 2,066 OBCs, 1,068 SCs, and 408 STs from IITs; and 163 OBCs, 188 SCs, and 91 STs from IIMs.

“NLUs have been established under the Acts enacted by the respective state legislatures and as such they are the state universities. No such data on dropout students from NLUs is maintained by the central government,” he added.

Explaining the possible reason behind the drop-outs, Sarkar said students have multiple options in the higher education sector and they choose to migrate across institutions and from one course/programme to another in the same institution. “The migration/withdrawal, if any, is mainly on account of securing seats by the students in other departments / institutions of their choice or on any personal ground,” he said.

Responding to a query on what the government was doing to address the issue, Sarkar said that the government has taken various steps like fee reduction, establishment of more institutes, scholarship, priority access to national level scholarships to aid the students with poor financial backgrounds to pursue their education.

“For the welfare of SC/ST students the schemes like ‘waiver of tuition fees in IITs’, grant of national scholarships under Central Sector Scheme, scholarships in Institutes etc. are also there,” he added.

He further said that in order to proactively address any issues of SC/ST students, Institutes have set up mechanisms such as SC/ST students’ cells, Equal Opportunity Cell, Student Grievance Cell, Student Grievance Committee, Students Social Club, Liaison officers, Liaison Committee etc. “Further, University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued instructions from time to time for promoting equity and fraternity amongst students,” he said.

Get Latest India News and Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out