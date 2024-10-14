13th-century stone inscription discovered in Davanagere district

A 13th-century stone inscription, or Veeragallu, has been uncovered in Elehole village, Harihara taluk, Davanagere district during the renovation of the ancient Kalleshwar temple, a site dating back to the Kalyana Chalukya period. K Ravi Kumar with the inscription (HT photo)

The stone inscription, which had remained buried for centuries, has revealed historical connections to the Sevuna dynasty and the heroism of local defenders, offering significant insights into the history of the region.

ALSO READ- President's rule revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, paves way for Omar Abdullah govt

Dating back to 1283 AD, the stone is carved from charcoal stone, measuring 4 feet in length and 2.5 feet in width. It bears a five-line inscription referring to the Sevuna royal family, also known as the Devagiri Yadavas. The inscription honours Ramachandra Chakravarti, a prominent ruler of the Sevuna dynasty, who held the title Yadava Narayana Bhujbala Praudhapratapa Chakravarti. This discovery highlights the strong presence and influence of the Devagiri Yadavas in the region during the late 13th century.

Describing the stone inscriptions, archaeologist and lecturer K Ravi Kumar told HT: “The lower part of the stone depicts Bhoja Narayana and Vambhava in the heat of battle. One of the brothers is shown beheading an enemy, while another enemy lies defeated. On the left, carvings of cows represent the cattle they were defending.”

“The central section of the stone illustrates the brothers’ journey to Kailasa, the divine abode of Lord Shiva. In this part, two celestial nymphs lift a vimana (celestial chariot), with musicians following behind, celebrating the heroes’ valour. The artistic representation symbolizes the heroes’ ascent to divine realms, honouring their sacrifice,” he said.

ALSO READ- ‘Sad for democracy’: Sonam Wangchuk after Delhi Police detain silent protesters

He further said: “At the top of the stone, the scene shifts to Shivaloka, where the brothers are depicted in Anjalimudra (a pose of reverence), worshipping a Shivalinga. This final image suggests eternal peace and glory, with the sun and moon depicted in the background, symbolizing that the brothers’ fame would endure as long as these celestial bodies exist.”

On the historical context of the Sevuna dynasty, or Devagiri Yadavas, Kumar said: “The Sevunas were a Kannada-speaking dynasty with a kingdom that spanned parts of present-day Karnataka and Maharashtra. They initially served as vassals under the Kalyana Chalukyas before asserting their independence in the 12th century.”

He said that the hero stone specifically refers to Ramachandra Chakravarti, a significant ruler of the Sevuna dynasty, who reigned from 1271 to 1312 AD. “Ramachandra was known for his military victories and cultural patronage, and he played an important role in shaping the region’s history. His reign saw the construction of the Lakshmi Narayan temple near the Harihareshwar temple in Harihara, commemorating his triumphs.”

ALSO READ- Baba Siddique murder: Third accused arrested from Pune, had hired shooters

The archaeologist said that the newly discovered stone inscription has not only shed light on the political and cultural dynamics of the late 13th century but also underscored the importance of local heroes in the social fabric of ancient Karnataka. The Kalleshwar temple, where the inscription was found, continues to be a focal point for archaeological study.