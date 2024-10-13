Baba Siddique murder: Third accused arrested from Pune, had hired shooters

A team of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested the third accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar who was apprehended from Pune. Baba Siddique, NCP leader, was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday.(HT )

He is believed to be one of the key conspirators who, enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam, the absconding shooter in the plot. Further investigation is underway.

So far, two out of three shooters involved in the killing of the Maharashtra leader, have been arrested and produced before the court. A holiday court today sent both the accused -- Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap -- to police custody till October 21. Another shooter has been absconding.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cops also reached Madhya Pradesh in pursuit of a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, an official confirmed to PTI.

Siddique, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra yesterday.

How was Baba Siddique killed?

About the attack, the 66-year-old NCP leader was ambushed by three individuals at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Shockingly, the attack was carried out on a busy road during the Dussehra celebrations on the day when the police were on high alert. The injured Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Mumbai Police.

Baba Siddique's killing prompted leaders to question the law and order situation in Maharashtra with Congress leader Rashid Alvi demanding a CBI investigation into the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader.

Baba Siddique murder investigation

As far as the murder investigation goes, Mumbai Police have deployed 15 teams across Maharashtra, and the probe is underway to identify those who provided logistical support to the shooters, as reported by a crime branch officer in Mumbai in the evening.

Two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered from the two accused. The police also added that six rounds were fired at Siddique, of which three hit him in the chest.