13-year-old boy beaten to death over alleged theft of biscuits in Odisha; shop owner, son arrested
The arrests came a day after villagers and family members of the deceased staged a protest with the boy's body, demanding stringent action.
A 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death over the theft of a packet of biscuits in Odisha's Baleshwar district, following which police arrested a shop owner and his son, officials said on Monday.
The arrests came a day after villagers and family members of the deceased staged a protest with the boy's body, demanding stringent action against those responsible for his death.
The 12-hour-long dharna was called off after senior district administration officials intervened and assured the protesters of strict action. The body was handed over to the family on Sunday following a post-mortem examination at the Baleshwar District Headquarters Hospital.
What we know
According to police officials, the accused, identified as 62-year-old Santosh Behera and his 35-year-old son Manas Behera, run a variety store at Tentuli Bazaar in the Nilagiri area. The deceased was found dead inside an under-construction house behind the accused's shop.
According to the victim's family, the boy was allegedly assaulted and detained inside the shop after he ate a packet of biscuits without permission. He is suspected to have died from injuries sustained in the assault.
Following a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased, police reached the shop of Santosh Behera at Tentuli Bazaar, broke open its lock and seized a hard disk containing CCTV footage. The crime scene was also examined to collect evidence.
A case of murder has been registered against the two accused, who were subsequently arrested and produced before a court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More