A 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death over the theft of a packet of biscuits in Odisha's Baleshwar district, following which police arrested a shop owner and his son, officials said on Monday. A case of murder has been registered against the two accused, who were subsequently arrested and produced before a court. (ANI/ File/ Representative)

The arrests came a day after villagers and family members of the deceased staged a protest with the boy's body, demanding stringent action against those responsible for his death.

The 12-hour-long dharna was called off after senior district administration officials intervened and assured the protesters of strict action. The body was handed over to the family on Sunday following a post-mortem examination at the Baleshwar District Headquarters Hospital.

What we know According to police officials, the accused, identified as 62-year-old Santosh Behera and his 35-year-old son Manas Behera, run a variety store at Tentuli Bazaar in the Nilagiri area. The deceased was found dead inside an under-construction house behind the accused's shop.

According to the victim's family, the boy was allegedly assaulted and detained inside the shop after he ate a packet of biscuits without permission. He is suspected to have died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Following a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased, police reached the shop of Santosh Behera at Tentuli Bazaar, broke open its lock and seized a hard disk containing CCTV footage. The crime scene was also examined to collect evidence.

A case of murder has been registered against the two accused, who were subsequently arrested and produced before a court.