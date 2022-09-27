14 arrested in connection with attacks on RSS members’ properties in Tamil Nadu: Police

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday said a total of 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the hurling of explosive substances targeting the properties of individuals linked to the BJP and Hindu outfits.

An official release here said a total of 19 cases were filed in connection with such incidents, where bottles filled with kerosene were hurled at certain properties in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai while vehicles were also damaged.

The premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS were targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) last week, with the BJP holding the radical Islamist outfit responsible for the incidents.

On Monday, the police said 14 persons, including three in Coimbatore’s Pollachi, have been arrested in connection with the incidents of hurling of kerosene-filled bottles in the respective districts.

Arrests were also effected in Salem, Erode, Dindugul and Madurai.

