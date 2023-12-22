14 students score 100 percentile in CAT 2023, engineers continue to dominate

A total of 14 students – all of them men, with 11 being from engineering background – scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, results of which were declared on Thursday. Men with engineering background, however, remained the dominant group among top scorers, as they have been in recent years (HT file photos)

The results of the exam, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow) for admission into management courses across IIMs and 91 other business schools, also saw 29 candidates securing 99.99 percentile (the second highest score) and 28 students scoring 99.98 percentile.

While no female candidates scored 100 percentile, only one made it to the list of 99.99 percentile scorers, and there were again no women candidates who secured 99.98 percentile, as per the results.

Among the 72 candidates who took the top three spots (by percentile), 53 were from engineering backgrounds and 19 from non engineering backgrounds, according to the statement issued by Sanjeet Singh, CAT convener, 2023.

The trend of toppers being men from engineering backgrounds remained the same as it has been in the last few years, IIM-Lucknow officials said.

“Last year also 11 students, all men, had scored 100 percentile with 10 of them having an engineering background. This has been a trend for several years. It is likely because the CAT exam is based on reasoning and quantitative ability and engineering students naturally have a flair for it,” said the senior official cited above, who wished not to be named.

Of the 14 students who scored 100 percentile, four are from Maharashtra, two from Telangana and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Among the 29 candidates got 99.99 percentile, nine are from Maharashtra, seven from Delhi, four from Karnataka, two each from UP, Telangana, Haryana, and one each from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.

“IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2023 scores,” the statement added.

This year, around 288,000 candidates appeared for the exam conducted on November 26. Out of the 328,000 registered eligible candidates, 67.65% registered under general category, 16.70% under OBC, 8.60% SC, 2.33% ST, 4.72% EWS, and 0.43% PWD, according to the statement.