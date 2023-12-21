close_game
CAT 2023 result declared at iimcat.ac.in, here's direct link to download scorecard

CAT 2023 result declared at iimcat.ac.in, here’s direct link to download scorecard

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 21, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Check CAT 2023 Results on IIM CAT Official Website at iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has declared CAT 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test 2023 can check the results through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 result announced by IIM Lucknow, check it on iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2023 result announced by IIM Lucknow, check it on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 scorecard link 

The CAT 2023 examination was conducted on November 26, 2023 in three sessions. Around 2.88 lakh, or 88% of the 3.28 lakh candidates who registered for the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2023, took the test.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

 Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

 Click on CAT 2023 result link available on the home page.

 A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 Click on submit and download the page.

 Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Please note that each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follows different selection processes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.

Exam and College Guide
