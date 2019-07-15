14 terror suspects extradited from UAE, arrested: NIA

Today in New Delhi, India
The suspects were planning to set up a terror outfit in Tamil Nadu, the agency said in a release. They were brought to Chennai where a special NIA court remanded them in 14 days’ judicial custody.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
NIA,Chennai,Nagappattinam
The National Investigation Agency on Monday said it had arrested 14 youths after they were extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over their alleged terror links on Sunday.

The suspects were planning to set up a terror outfit in Tamil Nadu, the agency said in a release. They were brought to Chennai where a special NIA court remanded them in 14 days’ judicial custody. The suspects, hailing from different parts of Tamil Nadu, were doing legitimate jobs in the UAE. They were allegedly mobilising funds for terror outfits, the NIA claimed.

The suspects had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the “terrorist gang Ansarulla”, the NIA said in the release.

A case was registered on July 9 against Syed Bukhari, a resident of Chennai, and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar, and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed, both natives of Nagappattinam, and others, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 23:59 IST

