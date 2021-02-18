IND USA
The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured

  • The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST

Nearly 15 youth activists, including women, were injured on Thursday after the police resorted to baton-charge on protesting workers of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, outside the state secretariat. Women activists later alleged that they were brutalized by policemen ignoring all norms. Six policemen were also injured in the clashes.

The Kerala secretariat turned into a battle ground for many hours after police and youth activists clashed. KSU activists came to greet two fasting Congress legislators, K S Sabarinathan and Shafi Parambhil, but their rally turned violent after they broke barriers and tried to enter the secretariat. Police resorted to lathi-charge when efforts to dissuade them failed. KSU state president K B Abhijith and Secretary Sneha Nair were among the injured.

The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments. On Thursday, many national games medal winners tonsured their heads protesting the government’s failure in giving them jobs. After the national games, the government had offered jobs to them and sports minister E P Jayarajan had held a big function to felicitate them.

“The state has never seen such an insensitive CM. Youngsters were brutally attacked by police. And some of the policemen were not even carrying their badges or name plate. Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to enact Nandigram in Kerala which led to the fall of the last CPI (M) government in West Bengal,” said Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambhil who has been on a fast for the last six days in support of agitating job aspirants.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, justified the police action. “Police resorted to lathi-charge when they were attacked. The Congress is trying to create mayhem by unleashing violence,” he said.

Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
"At present, there is no such proposal before the food ministry to increase the prices of products given under the Food Security Act," Goyal said in a virtual press conference.(PTI)
india news

No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The minister was responding to a query if the Centre has plans to hike the PDS rates as the Economic Survey 2021 has recommended increasing the prices of foodgrains sold under PDS to reduce food security bill.
E Sreedharan, the 88-year-old engineer, a household name in the state, told Hindustan Times on Thursday that his decision to join active politics is well thought out. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
Farmers blocked rail tracks at Sonipat station in Haryana during their nationwide Rail Roko agitation on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO).
india news

No untoward incident amid ‘Rail Roko’, negligible impact on services: Railways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be in the Maldives during February 20-21 and have meetings with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
india news

Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
india news

Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held

By HT Correspondent, Pithoragarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
india news

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron ore mines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjhar district along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in virtual mode.
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
india news

After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

After Rajasthan, petrol crosses 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
