1.5 lakh loan, 11 lakh demand: Bengaluru woman stripped, assaulted and held captive for 4 days

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, stripped and held captive for four days in Bengaluru over a loan dispute, with the accused threatening to circulate a video of her in a semi-naked state if she failed to pay the money.

Police said three accused, including the two women, have been arrested following the investigation. (PTI)

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Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case, PTI reported, quoting police.

The accused have been identified as Nazath Begam, Reshma Banu and her husband Suhel. Saif is among the other suspects named in the case.

According to the complaint, the woman had borrowed ₹50,000 from Nazath on a weekly repayment arrangement and another ₹1 lakh from Reshma Banu on interest around two years ago. She allegedly fell behind on repayments in recent weeks because of financial difficulties, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident began on August 27, when Nazath allegedly called the woman to her house in Metro Layout on the pretext of offering her some work and money. The woman arrived with her minor son at around 5.30 pm, following which Reshma, Suhel and two others allegedly entered the house and assaulted her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident began on August 27, when Nazath allegedly called the woman to her house in Metro Layout on the pretext of offering her some work and money. The woman arrived with her minor son at around 5.30 pm, following which Reshma, Suhel and two others allegedly entered the house and assaulted her. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused allegedly threatened her with a knife, damaged her mobile phone and demanded ₹11 lakh, including interest, according to the FIR details reported by ANI.

The woman and her child were subsequently allegedly forced into an autorickshaw and taken to a house in Kumbalgodu at around 7 pm. The first floor of the house belonged to Reshma, according to the FIR.

There, the woman was allegedly beaten with a stick, abused and confined to a room. She was also allegedly threatened over the repayment of the money, ANI reported.

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The complaint further alleged that on August 29, the accused forced the woman to partially undress and recorded her on a mobile phone. They allegedly threatened to make the video viral if she did not pay the money.

Suhel allegedly also threatened to force the woman into prostitution as a means of recovering the money, according to the FIR cited by ANI.

The woman told police that her elder son was sent back to her mother's house on August 29, while she remained confined at the house.

The following day, she was allegedly taken to a lawyer near City Market and made to sign some papers, according to the FIR.

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How was she rescued?

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The woman was eventually rescued on the afternoon of August 31 after she used an opportunity to alert police. She allegedly asked to use the toilet when Reshma opened the door and went outside. Police personnel, who had received information about the incident, then reached the house and rescued her, bringing her to Chandra Layout Police Station, ANI reported.

Chandra Layout police registered a case on August 31 against Nazath Begam, Reshma Banu, Suhel and Saif for alleged kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation.

The case also invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Police said three accused, including the two women, have been arrested following the investigation. Efforts are continuing to apprehend the remaining suspects who are allegedly absconding.

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(With inputs from ANI, PTI)