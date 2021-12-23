Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
150-year-old church vandalised in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by Chickaballapur rural police station in Karnataka against unknown persons for vandalising St Anthony’s statue at St Joseph’s Church
A parishioner reported the damage caused to a statue of St Antony before a police complaint was lodged. (Twitter)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BENGALURU: Unidentified attackers vandalised a church in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, around 65 km from Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

A parishioner reported the damage caused to a statue of St Antony before a police complaint was lodged. According to the complaint, a large stone was found inside an enclosure where the statue was kept at the 150-year-old church. Police said they have begun an investigation.

Later, news agency ANI said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by Chickaballapur rural police station against unknown persons for vandalising St Anthony’s statue at St Joseph’s Church.

There have been a series of attacks on Christians in the state over alleged conversions. According to a People’s Union for Civil Liberties report, 39 instances of hate crimes were reported against the community in Karnataka in 2021. The report titled “Criminalizing the Practice of Faith” listed out the 39 incidents. It added in some cases, the police and politicians colluded with right-wing organisations in carrying out the attacks.

The fresh attack came as the state government tabled an anti-conversion bill in the Karnataka assembly.

The bill has triggered protests amid attacks on Christians over alleged conversion of people by force or allurement.

