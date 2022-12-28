1.53 lakh people died in road accidents in India in 2021, says Centre

As many as 1,53,972 lakh people lost their lives in around 4,12,432 road accidents in the country in 2021, while 3,84,448 people were injured, according to a new report released by the ministry of road transport and highways.

Major accident-related indicators reportedly performed better in 2021 than in 2019, according to the report titled "Road Accidents in India — 2021." The number of road accidents in the country decreased by 8.1 per cent and injuries decreased by 14.8 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

"Fatalities, however, on account of road accidents increased by 1.9 per cent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019," the report said.

The number of accidents, fatalities, and injuries in the country dipped in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and resultant nationwide lockdown particularly during March-April, 2020 followed by gradual unlocking and phasing out of the containment measures, it said.

“India is committed to bringing down fatalities caused by road accidents. As the road accidents are multi-causal which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both Central government and state governments," it said

