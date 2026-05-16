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1.55 crore hidden in secret SUV compartment seized in Dehradun, 3 Gujarat men questioned

The driver initially gave evasive replies when police sought vehicle-related documents, prompting officers to carry out further questioning.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 11:38 am IST
ANI |
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Dehradun Police recovered more than 1.5 crore in cash concealed inside a secret compartment of a vehicle during a checking operation in the Rajendra Nagar-Kaulagarh area under the "Operation Prahar" campaign, while the Income Tax Department has launched a probe into the matter.

Dehradun Police recovered more than 1.5 crore in cash concealed inside a secret compartment of a vehicle during a checking operation in the Rajendra Nagar-Kaulagarh area under the "Operation Prahar" campaign.(PTI)

According to a police press release, the recovery was made on May 15 during an intensive vehicle checking drive conducted by Kotwali Cantt Police on Sirmaur Road. A suspicious Maharashtra-registered Mahindra Scorpio-N bearing registration number MH12XT 3245 was intercepted during the operation.

According to the press release, the driver initially gave evasive replies when police sought vehicle-related documents, prompting officers to carry out further questioning.

ALSO READ: Killed in U'khand, body found in UP: DNA matching solves Dehradun woman's murder mystery

CO City Swapnil Muyal said, "During a checking operation conducted by Cantt Police, a suspicious vehicle was stopped for inspection... During questioning, the driver identified himself as Satish Bhai, a resident of Gujarat... The two other occupants identified themselves as Thakur Jaswant Singh and Sachin Pilot... When inquired, they gave evasive replies... They later admitted that a large amount of cash had been concealed in a secret compartment in the vehicle."

The two other occupants of the vehicle were identified as Thakur Jaswant Sang Banaji, a resident of Patan district in Gujarat, and Sachin Patel, a resident of Visnagar in Gujarat.

"The Income Tax Department is currently questioning all three individuals and recording their statements while assessing the recovered amount. Further action in the matter will be taken by the Income Tax Department. The police have seized the vehicle involved in the case," Muyal said.

Police described the seizure as a "major breakthrough" achieved under the leadership of SSP Dehradun during the ongoing district-wide checking campaign.

 
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