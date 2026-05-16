'Tied hands, plastic pipe assault': Chilling details emerge in Maharashtra ‘green drum’ murder

What began with late-night chats allegedly turned into tied hands, assault with plastic pipes and ultimately the brutal murder of a 26-year-old engineer in Mumbai's Vasai area, with many chilling details emerging since the killing came to light. The Mumbra police arrested the 25-year-old woman and her brother for allegedly murdering her lover with the help of her husband and another accomplice. (PTI representative/ HT Photo)

The victim was beaten to death, stuffed inside a green drum and dumped in a secluded drain in Vasai by his married lover, her husband and two accomplices after he stopped sending her money.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, was a resident of Mumbra and worked as an engineer with a prominent real estate developer in Dombivli.

The Mumbra police arrested the 25-year-old woman and her brother for allegedly murdering her lover with the help of her husband and another accomplice. The woman’s husband and his friend are currently on the run.

The chilling details of the Mumbai ‘green drum’ murder The police investigating the matter said that the victim, Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, had a relationship with a 25-year-old woman named Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh since 2021. Mehajabeen, who is now an accused in the case, is a resident of Vasai. What initially began as an apparently genuine love affair turned into the accused woman gradually asking for money from the victim, which the police said he regularly transferred into her account over the years.

According to the police, the relationship turned sour when the victim allegedly stopped sending Mehajabeen money every month, prompting her to allegedly plot his murder.

She was allegedly aided in the crime by her husband, Hasan Sheikh, her brother, Tariq Sheikh, and the latter’s friend, Mojjam Pathan.

How it unfolded The police investigation has so far revealed that the victim went to Mumbai's Dadar area on April 3 to collect cash for his company but never returned home. This prompted his father to file a missing persons complaint at the Mumbra police station, after which the cops sprang into action.

The initial investigation involved the victim’s call records and mobile location. The location data revealed that it was the same as that of the accused woman in Vasai from the day the victim disappeared.

A money transfer of ₹50,000 was also found to have been made by the victim to the accused just a day before his disappearance.

When interrogated, the woman initially denied any knowledge. But the police said that she later confessed that she had demanded more money from the victim after calling him over to her home in Vasai’s Bhoidapada. When nothing was found, her three male accomplices tied up the victim’s hands and legs and assaulted him with plastic pipes.

The assault allegedly caused head injuries, which in turn caused the victim’s death.

The accused allegedly stuffed Khan’s body into a green drum and dumped it in a drain in an isolated area under the Valiv police station limits.

Case filed and arrests made Police arrested the accused woman, Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh, and her brother, Tariq, on May 7. The woman’s husband, Hasan, and her friend, Pathan, remain absconding.

Police have registered a case under sections 140, 3(5) (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom), 103(1) (outlines the punishment for murder) and 238 (deliberately destroys evidence of a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all four accused at the Mumbra police station.