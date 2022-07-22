16 Congress MLAs voted for Murmu in Presidential poll, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The results of presidential polls declared on Thursday showed that winner Droupadi Murmu got support from around 126 opposition MLAs in 10 states who cross-voted for the NDA candidate. The figure was highest in BJP-ruled Assam where at least 22 opposition legislators chose Murmu instead of Yashwant Sinha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minutes after the results, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media and claimed Murmu polled 104 votes—about 25 more than the 79 MLAs the three ruling parties BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples’ Party Liberal had in the 126-member assembly.

On Friday, opposition parties tried to deflect blame to others while also trying to figure how many of their own cross-voted. The ruling BJP meanwhile thanked those from opposition camp who voted for Murmu for listening “to their conscience”.

On the day of voting two All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs, who had gone abroad for Haj pilgrimage, were absent. Details of results revealed opposition candidate Sinha got support from only 20 MLAs—significantly lower than the 26 Congress, 13 AIUDF and one legislator each from Raijor Dal and CPI (M).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per my knowledge, our candidate got 22 extra votes. At least 15-16 of them have come from Congress MLAs as legislators who represent constituencies that have tribal and tea-community voters’ supported Murmu. Few of the 22 votes came from AIUDF and other opposition members,” CM Sarma said on Friday.

While Congress has 26 MLA, it’s speculated that two of them-one suspended for anti-party activities and another openly supporting the government-voted for Murmu. The NDA candidate could also have vote three votes from Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), a former BJP ally.

“It is now certain that Congress MLAs in Assam cross-voted. Even if we blame every legislator from other opposition parties, it would show that at least 4 of Congress MLAs had cross-voted. I won’t like to comment on what other parties did, but if all our MLAs had voted for Sinha, he would have got 24 votes,” Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar admitted to cross-voting by party MLAs and informed that a probe is underway to find out those who went against party line and take necessary action on them.

“It’s very unfortunate that the opposition candidate got only 20 votes in Assam, which shows that at least 4 Congress MLAs didn’t vote for him. The number could be more as well,” said Congress leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia while blaming CM Sarma and BJP of indulging in “dirty politics”.

On the day of voting, AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiya had alleged that at least 20 Congress MLAs will vote for Murmu instead of Sinha and claimed that it would be proven true if state votes are tallied after counting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were very clear that our party would support Sinha in this election, but there were rumours that many Congress MLAs could vote for Murmu and put the blame on our party,” said AIUDF MLA and organizing secretary Mohammed Aminul Islam.

“As no whip is issued for this poll, we won’t know who voted for whom. Though I feel that all our 13 present MLAs voted for Sinha, there might be some who cast their ballot for Murmu. I can’t say that for sure,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON