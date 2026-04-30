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16 convicts walk out of Mizoram jail on forged court orders in Lunglei; 10 held

The fraud, which began in January this year, was detected last week when the Lunglei district sessions court could not find the records for orders to release some inmates

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Sangzuala Hmar, Aizawl
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Sixteen convicts serving their prison term in southern Mizoram’s Lunglei jail have walked out of jail over the last four months on the basis of forged court documents, police said on Thursday.

Police said five of the 16 convicts were still missing.

The fraud, which began in January this year, was discovered last week when the Lunglei district sessions court could not find the records for orders to release some inmates, said Lalruatsanga, deputy superintendent at Lunglei District Jail.

The judge filed a police report on April 25, which led to a massive search for the 16 convicts. Ten of them have been arrested, while five more are still on the run. One convict died after being released.

He said the forged documents were so professionally crafted that they bypassed initial scrutiny. “For us, delaying judgment orders is forbidden. We dare not question the orders of the court,” he added.

Lalruatsanga said a 22-year-old inmate lodged in the same prison, Jeremiah Lalthangtura, was suspected of having plotted the elaborate fraud.

 
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Home / India News / 16 convicts walk out of Mizoram jail on forged court orders in Lunglei; 10 held
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